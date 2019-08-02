|
In Memory of
Gerald J. Healey
08/04/1942 - 08/02/1986
It has been 33 years since you were called home to heaven. You were a loving husband and the greatest father in the world. Your grandchildren are a testament to you and your qualities are present in all of them. You gave a wonderful example of helping, caring and treating all people with compassion. We thank you for the blessings that you have given us as a family and ask that you keep smiling down from Heaven. We think of you each and every day and promise to keep your memory and spirit alive in our thoughts, deeds and actions. We will always love and remember you forever!
Love Always,
Rosemary, Patrick, Colleen, Roseann, Paal, John A. Healey IV, Jessica, Katie, Avery Rose, Gerry J. Healey II, John A. Healey V, Luke James and Everly James
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019