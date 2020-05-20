|
|
Gerald J. Renteria
Maple Shade - Gerald (Jerry) J. Renteria of Maple Shade, NJ, age 80, died peacefully at home on May 18. Jerry was the loving husband of Elizabeth A. (Barney) Renteria for 56 years; dear father of Gerald of Maple Shade, Sharon (Mark) Clark of Mt. Laurel, and Scott (Chrissy DeMaio) of Maple Shade; and loyal brother of Michael (Jeanne) of Venice, Fl., Kathleen (William) Yocum of Mt. Laurel, and the late Richard. Jerry is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandson, who were his pride and joy: Mitchell (Shwetha) and baby Kylo Renteria of Philadelphia; Dylan Renteria of Cherry Hill; Alex, Maddie, and Andrew Clark of Mt. Laurel; and Chase Renteria of Cherry Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Moorestown High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1964. He had a career at PECO, and tended bar at The Pirate's Inn in Mt. Laurel for many decades.
A lifelong Maple Shade resident, Jerry's quick wit and dry sense of humor led to many long-lasting friendships in the community. He was an avid reader and loved sports, especially when his children, grandchildren, or any Philadelphia team was involved. Most of all, Jerry loved his family and cherished annual weekends in Long Beach Island, holidays, birthdays, and family dinners.
A memorial service for Jerry will be celebrated when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice. 5 Eves Dr # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020