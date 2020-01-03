|
Gerald W. Farrow
National Park - On January 2, 2020. Age 55. Beloved father of John Farrow (Sarah), Ashley Farrow, Taylor Farrow and Nicole Farrow. Cherished grandpop of Mya and Zeppelin. Son of the late Gerald and Martha Farrow. Also survived by his girlfriend, Mary Blackman.
Gerald was a graduate of Cinnaminson High School class of 1982. He was a master carpenter for Local Union 255 in Philadelphia. Gerald was a beloved Philadelphia Sports fan. He played baseball in college and continued with men's softball. The Phillies were his heart and soul. Gerald worked in the Phillies Stadium for 10 years and cherished his Philly Family. Known to his bowling friends as Reverend because of his skill lanes.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday evening, January 7th from 6 to 8 PM and again on Wednesday morning, January 8th from 10 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Road, P.O. Box 475, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Attention: Development Staff. Please memo, Gerald W. Farrow.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Gerald W. Farrow. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020