Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Gerald "Jerry" Zeldin

Gerald "Jerry" Zeldin

Laurel Springs - Gerald "Jerry" Zeldin, age 76, passed away on December 12, 2019. Jerry was a beloved husband of fifty years to Rita (nee Burczewski) Zeldin and a devoted father of Laura (Andrew) Percher and Cindy (Doug Busk) Zeldin. He is also survived by three grandchildren (Selene, Jade, and Naomi), his sister Sandra King, and many other loving family members. Jerry maintained a lifelong interest in classical music, auto racing, and naval history. He also enjoyed following politics and was active within the Libertarian Party. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday, December 21st at 11am at the Ora Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. The memorial service will be held immediately afterwards at 12pm. You may express condolences and share memories at oralwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
