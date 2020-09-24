1/1
Geraldine E. Donley
1941 - 2020
Geraldine E. Donley

Glendora - Geraldine E. "Gerry" Donley (nee Feby), on September 22, 2020, of Glendora, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 79. Beloved companion of Bernard Wilson, Sr. Devoted mother of Angela DellaPia (Anthony, Sr.), Frank Montone and Joseph Montone. Loving grandmother of four and great grandmother of six. Dear sister of Anna Marie Feby. Dear friend of Tom and Noel Cusano and Sam and Carol Harris. Also survived by her canine companion Mason. Gerry worked for Acme in Runnemede. She was a member of Holy Child Parish. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gerry's memory to Tunnels for Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
