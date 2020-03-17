|
|
Geraldine G. Mawson
Kirkwood - Geraldine G. Mawson, age 97, of Kirkwood, NJ, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Earl Mawson. Loving mother of Thomas "Skip" (Rosana) Mawson. Proud grandmother of Abigail (Dominick) DiGioia and Sadie Mawson (Jordan Arndts); great-grandmother of two on the way. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her cousins Annabelle Perna and Roslyn Kahler, and her caregiver Vivian Richardson.
Geraldine was born in Hecktown, PA and was a longtime resident of Kirkwood, NJ. She spent several years residing in Poconos with her husband, moving back to Kirkwood after his passing. Geraldine was a graduate of Palmerton High School, Class of 1940. She worked as the head secretary for Philco during World War II, then went on to work for Sherwin Williams in Gibbsboro, NJ until their closing in 1978.
Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, as well reading, knitting, taking drives with her friends in the fall to see the foliage. She stayed active throughout her years and was involved in many activities in both Kirkwood, NJ and the Poconos.
Cremation will be held privately. Services for Geraldine will be held privately at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020