Geraldine Gray
Sicklerville - Geraldine M. Gray (Geri)(Sugs)
8/11/1949-8/17/2019 aged 70 years. Geri passed away at her home in Sicklerville N.J. surrounded by loving family. Geri battled cancer twice in her life and could not win the second time.
Geri was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Geraldine Rocco. Geri is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Gary Gray. Her daughter Samantha Hansen. Her brothers Anthony and Carmen Rocco. Her sisters Lucia Boye, Flossie Fisher and Mary Mcmullin.
Along with loving in-laws, nieces and nephews and a host of longtime friends. Geri was a Property Manager / Realtor for 30 years for Wentworth property Management. Her motto was work hard, play hard and she sure did that!Geri was a compassionate, loving, happy person. She lived life to the fullest. Family and friends were EVERYTHING to Geri. Geri was always there for you no matter what it was. First to forgive, no judgements, and always seeing the good in people. She understood struggles in life, remained strong, and did what she had to do to get through and still be happy. She's taught us so much about the spirit of love, celebration, and the joy of life, whether it was Christmas, her birthday or just a weekend at the beach, it was going to be special. God must have been short of angels, he has Geri now. Celebration of life - Geri's wishes - everyone live everyday celebrating!! In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019