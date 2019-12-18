Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Marlton - Geraldine M. Connolly (nee Naselli) of Marlton, NJ, died December 17, 2019. She was 82. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Connolly. Loving mother of Michael Connolly (Dawn) of Versailles, KY; Shaun Connolly (Irene) of Philadelphia, PA; Patrick Connolly of Marlton, NJ; Michelle Patarcity of Marlton, NJ and Diane Kidawa (Kevin) of Martlon, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Rosemarie Gattone, Anna Curry, Nicholas Naselli, Camellia Wells and the late Vincent Naselli. Viewing Friday morning 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sweet Adelines by visiting sweetadelines.com/give. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
