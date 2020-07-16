Geraldine Mable Cosenza
Voorhees - Geraldine Mable Cosenza, 86, of Voorhees, NJ, formally of Largo, FL passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side and back into the arms of her late husband Sandy. Geraldine met Sandy in Moorestown, NJ when she was 14 years old, and they spent 65 beautiful years together. Geraldine loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed walking on the beach in search of the perfect seashells and cruises with Sandy. They successfully owned and operated Florida Business Group for over 20 years.
Geraldine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sandy. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Baccellieri (Gordon Michaelis) and Linda Cosenza; six grandchildren, Michelle (Eric), Christina, Phillip, Brandon, Kyle and Keith; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Cody.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 5:30-7:30PM, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055. A funeral service will follow at 7:30PM, at the funeral home. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Geraldine's memory to Wings of Steel Sled Hockey, 28 Cherry Circle, Blackwood, NJ 08012.
Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.
Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.mathisfuneralhome.com