Geraldine "Gerrie" McCouch
Williamstown - On July 19, 2019, Gerrie, age 65. Beloved wife of Jack McCouch. Survived by sons Christopher (Georgina) and Jackie; 2 grandchildren Delaney and CJ, all of Williamstown; sisters Carol Fries, Kathleen Allsebrook, Nancy Worman, Mary Martinez, and Karen Bupp; and many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday 9:30-11 am, with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () and/or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 22, 2019