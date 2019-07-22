Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine McCouch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Gerrie" McCouch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Gerrie" McCouch Obituary
Geraldine "Gerrie" McCouch

Williamstown - On July 19, 2019, Gerrie, age 65. Beloved wife of Jack McCouch. Survived by sons Christopher (Georgina) and Jackie; 2 grandchildren Delaney and CJ, all of Williamstown; sisters Carol Fries, Kathleen Allsebrook, Nancy Worman, Mary Martinez, and Karen Bupp; and many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday 9:30-11 am, with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () and/or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now