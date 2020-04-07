Services
Hammonton - NJ passed away peacefully Sunday April 5, 2020 at the Jefferson Health Care Center in Washington Twp., NJ. Gerri was born and raised in Hammonton where she graduated from Hammonton High School in 1952. She later went on to work for Bell Telephone for over 40 years and was a member of the Pioneers of Bell Telephone. Gerri was an active member for years of Elwood Methodist Church, Hammonton Bowling League, and Purple Hat Society. She is predeceased by her parents Winifield and Ida Ritchie (nee Sturgis), brother Winifield Ritchie, sisters Marjorie Nelson, Jean Forman, and Doris Ritchie, niece Debbi Johns and nephew George Forman. Gerri is survived by her nephews Scott Forman, Kirk Forman, Glen Forman, Gary Nelson, George Nelson, and Bruce Nelson, great nieces Tracey Santora, Cherie Pullia, April Nelson, Cindy Stafford, Tricia Nelson, and Dianna Forman, as well as her great nephews Gary Nelson and Bruce Nelson. Services and cremation will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Geraldine's name to the National , 9707 East Easter Lane, Suite B, Centennial, CO 80112. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences, please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
