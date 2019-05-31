Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Geraldine Woolley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Woolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine S. Woolley


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine S. Woolley Obituary
Geraldine S. Woolley

Formerly of Collingswood - (nee DePaul) On May 28, 2019, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late William T. Woolley. Dear mother of Linda A. (Reggie) Harris and William T. (Juliet K. Watts) Woolley, Jr. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren, R. Scott Harris, Jennifer L. Furrow, Elena N. Woolley and Colin T. Woolley and four great grandchildren, Emma Harris, Bryson Harris, Abigail Furrow and Hunter Furrow.

Mrs. Woolley was a loving wife, mother and dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed being a hairdresser, playing tennis and had a love for music as a pianist.

Funeral Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now