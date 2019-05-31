|
|
Geraldine S. Woolley
Formerly of Collingswood - (nee DePaul) On May 28, 2019, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late William T. Woolley. Dear mother of Linda A. (Reggie) Harris and William T. (Juliet K. Watts) Woolley, Jr. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren, R. Scott Harris, Jennifer L. Furrow, Elena N. Woolley and Colin T. Woolley and four great grandchildren, Emma Harris, Bryson Harris, Abigail Furrow and Hunter Furrow.
Mrs. Woolley was a loving wife, mother and dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed being a hairdresser, playing tennis and had a love for music as a pianist.
Funeral Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019