Marlton - BLIGH, Geraldine T. (nee Sullivan) Passed away on April 20, 2020. Age 76. Of Marlton, NJ, born and raised in Jamaica, NY. Devoted wife of the late Edward J. Bligh. Loving mother of Kimberly Linden and her husband Thomas and Douglas Bligh Esq. and his wife Jennifer. Adoring grandmom of Madison, Kelsie, Makayla and Luke. Gerri was a long-time parishioner at The Catholic Church of St. Mary in Cherry Hill, she enjoyed the many years at the James F. Copper Elementary School in Cherry Hill where she was a teachers aid and will be dearly missed by many friends and family members. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, funeral services at this time will be held privately. If desired memorial donations may be made to the at
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
