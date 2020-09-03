1/
Geraldine T. Goetz
Geraldine T. Goetz

Moorestown - Geraldine T. Goetz, age 96, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. She was born to the late Henry and Mary (nee Horan) Peters in Philadelphia, PA. Geraldine was a lifelong devout Catholic. Most of all, her family was her world and she loved spending time with her late husband, children, and grandchildren. Geraldine will be deeply missed.

Geraldine is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Paul Goetz and siblings, Alice Sutcliffe, Catherine Palumbo, and Joan Ceniccola.

She is survived by her children, Geraldine Mangan (Clark), Joseph Goetz, Patricia Cuccurullo (Dennis) Kathleen Michnick (Richard); and Joan Garabo (James); grandchildren, Clark, Jennifer, Katherine, Dennis, June, Daniel, Jonathan, Jessica, and Michelle; 6 great grandchildren, and siblings, Mary Cooke and Patricia Mooney.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, located at 42 W. Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. To see Geraldine's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
