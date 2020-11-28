Geraldine Young
Deptford - Geraldine T. Young, of Deptford, New Jersey, passed away at her son's home in Exeter, PA on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was 79.
A caring and compassionate woman, Geri had a heart of gold and always put others before herself. She enjoyed being with her family, especially during the holiday season. Geri cherished special trips taken with her grandchildren, as well as trips to Florida to visit family and fall trips to Rehoboth Beach. She adored her grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits and dinners. Geri loved preparing for all holiday gatherings and continuing special holiday traditions that were passed on to her.
Born in Camden, she was raised in Haddon Heights and a graduate of Camden Catholic. Geri met her husband while working as a Data Entry Clerk in Philadelphia. They married and began to grow their family before moving to Oak Valley in 1965. They were married for 58 years before Robert's passing.
Daughter of the late Michael Zarrello and Josephine (Formicola) Zarrello, she is the beloved Wife of the late Robert C. Young, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert C. Young, Jr (Karen) and Michael A. Young, Sr.; Loving grandmother to Michael A. Young, Jr (Donna) and Tyler E. Young; Dear sister to Vincent Zarrello, Ted Zarrello, Bob Zarrello, Gerard Zarrello and her twin, John Zarrello. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A Graveside Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:30PM at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Road, Chews Landing.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
