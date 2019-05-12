Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Unity Church of Christ,
629 South Church St
Mt. Laurel Township, NJ
Resources
Haddonfield, NJ - Gerard (Jerry) Belanger passed peacefully on March 27th, age 98. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret. He is survived by his children, Faith, Lorelie, Christine, granddaughter Elizabeth Santaniello and nieces and nephews.

Jerry's key to life was simple: "just love people". Jerry always wore a smile and had a sparkle in his eyes. He loved and was beloved by many and will live forever in our hearts.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:30PM, at Unity Church of Christ, 629 South Church St., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ. Service will follow at 2:00PM. Interment of ashes with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, VA, will take place in the coming months. To view Jerry's online tribute page visit https://costantinofh.com/.
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019
