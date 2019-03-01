|
Gerard H. Schlomer
Stratford - On February 27, 2019, of Stratford, NJ. Age 82 years. Beloved husband of 57 years to Sandra I. Schlomer (nee Di Servio). Dear father of Sandra (Juan) Colon and Tamara (Kyle) Smith. Loving grandfather of John Gellak.
Mr. Schlomer was a 1957 graduate of Collingswood High School and a 40 year employee with North Philadelphia Health Systems.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening 6 to 8 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Interment private.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019