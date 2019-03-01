Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
For more information about
Gerard Schlomer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon,, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Schlomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard H. Schlomer


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerard H. Schlomer Obituary
Gerard H. Schlomer

Stratford - On February 27, 2019, of Stratford, NJ. Age 82 years. Beloved husband of 57 years to Sandra I. Schlomer (nee Di Servio). Dear father of Sandra (Juan) Colon and Tamara (Kyle) Smith. Loving grandfather of John Gellak.

Mr. Schlomer was a 1957 graduate of Collingswood High School and a 40 year employee with North Philadelphia Health Systems.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening 6 to 8 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Interment private.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now