Barrington - Of Barrington, NJ, age 70yrs, passed away peacefully at home, on September 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted father of Bryan Harkins (Molly), Jeffrey Harkins (Gretchen), Michelle Harkins, and the late Melissa Harkins. Dear brother of Marianne Matlack (Richard), Kevin Harkins (Margaret) and Thomas Harkins. Loving Pop-Chops of Kelsey, Drew, Sophie, Isla, and Liam. Also survived by his canine companion Moxie. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He went on to graduate from the former Glassboro State College and enjoyed a long career with NJDEP. Jerry was a docent aboard the Battleship New Jersey as well as a loyal Notre Dame Fan. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday evening from 6 to 9PM and again on Tuesday morning from 9:30am at Grace Bible Church, 887 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Funeral Service will follow 10:30am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. If desired the family requests memorial donations to Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Fund, www.vvvmf.org. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, Barrington, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019