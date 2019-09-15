|
|
Gerard T. Weckerly
Key West, FL - On September 10, 2019, Gerard Thomas Weckerly, age 65 passed away. Born in Philadelphia, he spent a majority of his life in Haddon Heights as well as Key West, Florida where he performed music under the name of G.T. Weckerly. While living in New Jersey, he worked for the Camden County Board of Social Services.
Gerry was predeceased by his parents, William J. and Mary Heaney Weckerly along with his brother, William. He is lovingly survived by his sisters, Elizabeth (Walt) Carroll, Marie (Jack) Eggleston and Regina (Ted) Taylor; his brothers, James (Rebekah) and Francis J. Weckerly along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Key West Wildlife Center, PO Box 2297, Key West, FL 33045. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019