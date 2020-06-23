Gerardo S. "Jerry" Mannello
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerardo S. "Jerry" Mannello

Springfield, PA - Age 52, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Springfield.

Jerry enjoyed taking car rides, walking, swimming and listening to Frank Sinatra.

Loving son of Francesco Mannello and the late Marietta Mannello. Dear brother of Iolanda Zito (Joseph, III). Dear uncle of Cristina, Nicoletta and Joseph, IV.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, June 26th from 9:00 -10:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Franklin Twp.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Divine Providence Village, 686 Old Marple Road, Springfield, PA 19064.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved