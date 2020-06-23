Gerardo S. "Jerry" Mannello
Springfield, PA - Age 52, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Springfield.
Jerry enjoyed taking car rides, walking, swimming and listening to Frank Sinatra.
Loving son of Francesco Mannello and the late Marietta Mannello. Dear brother of Iolanda Zito (Joseph, III). Dear uncle of Cristina, Nicoletta and Joseph, IV.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, June 26th from 9:00 -10:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Franklin Twp.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Divine Providence Village, 686 Old Marple Road, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.