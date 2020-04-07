Services
Gertrude A. Kennedy


1932 - 2020
Gertrude A. Kennedy Obituary
Gertrude A. Kennedy

Gloucester; formerly Audubon - Gertrude A. Kennedy (nee Jones), "Trudy", on March 6, 2020, of Gloucester; formerly of Audubon. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Jr. Devoted mother of Katherine Kennedy, Stephen III, Pat Robinson, John (the late Judy), Mickey and David (Marie). Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Sam Jones (the late Alice), Doris Kavanaugh (the late Joseph) and Robert Jones (the late Jeanne). Predeceased by 11 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Trudy had a passion for antiques and collectibles which she would find and sell at the Haddon Heights Antique Center. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey, services will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
