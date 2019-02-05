|
Gertrude A. McArthur
Leisuretowne - Gertrude A. McArthur (nee White) of Leisuretowne, Southampton, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she has resided in Leisuretowne moving there from Medford, NJ where she lived for 44 years. She is a retired Food Management Person retiring from the Garden State Hospital in Marlton, NJ in 1989 and had previously worked for Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. She is a long time member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Medford and dedicated many years of her life to the service of the church. Trudy enjoyed spending time at church as the hospitality host to many members over the years. The Matriarch of the family; she loved visiting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, Trudy loved taking bus excursions with her group of Leisuretowne friends. She is the wife of the late Thomas J. McArthur and the Beloved Mother of Susan Bartello and her husband Bob, Beth Ann Wolfrom and her husband Michael and the late Sandra Prime and her husband Timothy Prime. She is also survived by her 10 Grandchildren Stacey and Jenny Bartello, Duncan, Tyler, Travis and Ashley Prime and Matthew, Megan, Bryan and Bobby Wolfrom and also 11 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to the St. Peter's Episcopal Church Stain Glass Window Fund, C/O 1 Hartford Rd., Medford, NJ 08055. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 5, 2019