Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church,
901 Hopkins Rd
Haddon Twp, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd
Haddon Twp, NJ
Gertrude A. "Pidge" Saunders


1928 - 2019
Gertrude A. "Pidge" Saunders Obituary
Gertrude A. "Pidge" Saunders

Haddon Township - Gertrude "Pidge" Saunders, 91, beloved sister-in-law, aunt, friend and teacher passed peacefully from this world on November 21, 2019 after a long illness. Pidge taught in the Haddon Heights and Haddonfield school districts for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Leslie Saunders. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Jody Jennings, Betty Jennings and her sister, Ruth Giera; nephews, Michael Jennings, John (Kayoko) Jennings and Thomas R. Jennings, Jr; nieces, Jana Perskie, Merle Fischer (Frederick Sr.), Marie Jennings and Dr. Michele Saunders. Great aunt to Tommy and Jamie Jennings, Lauren Kraus and Sofia Saunders Willingham. Pidge was a "very special aunt" to Kevin (Kerry) MacDonald and is also survived by her love, George "Bucky" Pepito; dearest friends and colleagues: Josie Fischer, Joan Wodlinger, Marilyn Lee, Carmen Pirollo and many, many other teacher colleagues, students and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday 10 to 11 AM from St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
