Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27076
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Randazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude B. Randazzo


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude B. Randazzo Obituary
Gertrude B. Randazzo

Deptford - GERTRUDE B. RANDAZZO (nee Berret), of Deptford, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 6th, 2020. She was 75 yrs. of age. Born in Camden, NJ, she is the daughter of the late Louis and Gertrude Berret and the wife of the late Joseph A. Randazzo. She was an Elementary School Teacher for the National Park Elementary School for over 30 years retiring in 2004. A graduate of Glassboro State College where she received her BS and MA, she was a long time member of the Gloucester County Education Association. She is the Beloved mother of Louis Randazzo and his wife Jayme of Haddonfield, NJ, Salvatore Randazzo of Japan, Joseph A. Randazzo Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, Ronald Randazzo of CA, and Michelle Randazzo and her husband Patrick of Turnersville, NJ. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Berret of Phila., PA, her sister Eleanor Barret of Alleghany, NY and Marie Dempsey of Vineland, NJ and her grandchildren Gina, Joseph III, Michael, Amy, Piper and Samuel. Relatives and friends are invited to view the Funeral Service live on Monday, April 13th at 11:00 am via the following link on the internet http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27076. Interment will be private in the BG Wm. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In Lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. ( https://www.michaeljfox.org/) (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -