Gertrude B. Randazzo
Deptford - GERTRUDE B. RANDAZZO (nee Berret), of Deptford, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 6th, 2020. She was 75 yrs. of age. Born in Camden, NJ, she is the daughter of the late Louis and Gertrude Berret and the wife of the late Joseph A. Randazzo. She was an Elementary School Teacher for the National Park Elementary School for over 30 years retiring in 2004. A graduate of Glassboro State College where she received her BS and MA, she was a long time member of the Gloucester County Education Association. She is the Beloved mother of Louis Randazzo and his wife Jayme of Haddonfield, NJ, Salvatore Randazzo of Japan, Joseph A. Randazzo Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, Ronald Randazzo of CA, and Michelle Randazzo and her husband Patrick of Turnersville, NJ. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Berret of Phila., PA, her sister Eleanor Barret of Alleghany, NY and Marie Dempsey of Vineland, NJ and her grandchildren Gina, Joseph III, Michael, Amy, Piper and Samuel. Relatives and friends are invited to view the Funeral Service live on Monday, April 13th at 11:00 am via the following link on the internet http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27076. Interment will be private in the BG Wm. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In Lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. ( https://www.michaeljfox.org/) (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020