Gertrude E. Allen
1920 - 2020
Gertrude E. Allen

Pennsauken - Gertrude E. Allen passed away on June 14, 2020. She was 100 years old.

Beloved wife of the late David Allen. Dear mother of David (Mary Lou), the late Robert, Ronald and John (Connie). She is also lovingly survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

There will be a private memorial service when time allows. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
