1/
Gertrude Hooven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude Hooven

Atco - Gertrude Hooven (nee Carberry) age 77of Atco, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Hooven, III. Mrs. Hooven is survived by her children, Teresa Ann Hooven of Atco, NJ, Danette DiMatteo (Samuel) of Barrington, NJ and Joseph A. Hooven, IV (Amy Ryan) of Magnolia, NJ. Grandmother of Alex, Kyler, Matt, Jack, Mya, Sasha and Breanna.

A viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved