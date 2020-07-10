Gertrude Hooven
Atco - Gertrude Hooven (nee Carberry) age 77of Atco, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Hooven, III. Mrs. Hooven is survived by her children, Teresa Ann Hooven of Atco, NJ, Danette DiMatteo (Samuel) of Barrington, NJ and Joseph A. Hooven, IV (Amy Ryan) of Magnolia, NJ. Grandmother of Alex, Kyler, Matt, Jack, Mya, Sasha and Breanna.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com