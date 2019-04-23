Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Erial Community Church
1725 New Brooklyn Erial Rd
Sicklerville, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Erial Community Church
1725 New Brooklyn Erial Rd.
Sicklerville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Albig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude J. "Sis" Albig


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude J. "Sis" Albig Obituary
Gertrude J. "Sis" Albig

Somerdale - On April 21, 2019, "Sis," (nee Stippick), age 83. Beloved wife of Leonard F. Albig. Loving sister of Judy (Bob) Price of Sicklerville, Pat (Jim) Hazlett of Pine Hill, and the late Joe (Marie) Stippick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sis was a member of Erial Community Church and O.E.S. in Laurel Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing Friday morning 9:30-10 am at Erial Community Church, 1725 New Brooklyn Erial Rd., Sicklerville, NJ 08081. Funeral Services will begin at 10 am. Interment: Erial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Erial Community Church at the above address and/or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now