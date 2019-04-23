|
Gertrude J. "Sis" Albig
Somerdale - On April 21, 2019, "Sis," (nee Stippick), age 83. Beloved wife of Leonard F. Albig. Loving sister of Judy (Bob) Price of Sicklerville, Pat (Jim) Hazlett of Pine Hill, and the late Joe (Marie) Stippick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sis was a member of Erial Community Church and O.E.S. in Laurel Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing Friday morning 9:30-10 am at Erial Community Church, 1725 New Brooklyn Erial Rd., Sicklerville, NJ 08081. Funeral Services will begin at 10 am. Interment: Erial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Erial Community Church at the above address and/or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019