Gertrude "Trudy" Ryan
Glendora - On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Gertrude "Trudy" Ryan of Glendora, NJ passed away at home with her family at her side at the age of 88yrs. Trudy will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Schotter (late Allen), granddaughters, Stephanie Humphries (Shaun), Ashley Schotter, Kerry Cella (Chris), great grandchildren, Riley, Alexia and Aiden. She is also survived by one brother, Dayton Ryan in Georgia as well as many nieces & nephews. Trudy was born in Marksville, LA. She moved to New Jersey in 1950. She worked at Adelphia's in Deptford, NJ for 29 years. She was an avid fan of wrestling, baseball & football. She enjoyed spending time antique and yard sales shopping. At Trudy's request services will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfueralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 6, 2019