|
|
Geza Csapo
Barrington - Geza G. Csapo, suddenly on March 13, 2020, of Barrington. Age 52. Beloved son of Raymond and Helen (Nee Udvari) Csapo. Devoted brother of Erika Sutch (Jim). Loving uncle of TJ, Danielle and James Sutch. Dear nephew of Gynöngyin Nagy and family. Geza was a member of the Mason in Collingswood Cloud 101, an avid reader, loved trains and the loved the shore. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 5pm to 6pm at the GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 6pm also at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Geza's name to the Hungarian Reformed Church, 180 Home Avenue, Trenton NJ, 08611. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020