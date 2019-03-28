|
Gilbert R. Curran, Jr.
Haddon Twp. - On March 24, 2019 after a brief battle with Parkinson's disease. Age 73 years. Beloved husband of 38 years to Nina L. Curran (nee Patterson). Dear brother of Dean Curran.
Gil was a letter carrier with the US Postal Service for 30 years. He and his wife, Nina enjoyed taking many trips together.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday, April 1, 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019