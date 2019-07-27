|
Gilda A. Carina
Mount Laurel - Gilda A. Carina (nee D'Antonio), of Mount Laurel, formerly of Marlton for 8 years and Maple Shade for 60 years, passed away peacefully at her home on July 25, 2019. She was 93 years old.
Gilda was a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Maple Shade for many years, where she served as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She is a forever member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Marlton. She was a longtime member of the Order Sons of Italy, CHEF Lodge No. 2229. She retired from John Wanamakers in Moorestown, where she worked in the kitchen of the "Tea Room." She loved cheering for the Phillies, reading, board games, crossword puzzle, and spending time at the Jersey shore. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Gilda was the beloved wife of the late Arthur G. Carina. Loving mother of the late Arthur J. Carina (Dorothy Stephens), the late Kathleen M. Rudolph (John) and Janet Anderson (the late William E.). Devoted grandmother of Arthur John (Jennifer), Christine, John Michael (Francesca), Christopher (Ashley), Jennifer (Victor), Russell (Erica), Karen, Denise, and Scott (Tracey) and the late Mark. Great-grandmother of 14: Nicholas, Ella, Mia, C.J., Louis, Penny, Danny, Nick, Jackie, Louis, Mark, Brittany, Corrine, and Amber. Great-great grandmother of 4: Ben, Graeme, Sophia, and Logan. She is also survived by many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 31st, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd, Marlton, from 10:30 am - 11:30 am. Her funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gilda's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019