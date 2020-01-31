|
Gina A. Polidoro
Collingswood - Suddenly on January 28, 2020; formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 36 years. Loving mother of Ryan A. Govito. Beloved daughter of Linda (nee Burke) and the late Angelo Polidoro. Dear sister of Maurissa Burke, Justin Polidoro and Michael Polidoro. Longtime partner of Matthew Govito. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Gina was a 2001 graduate of Collingswood High School where she excelled in field hockey and softball. After high school, Gina worked in hair styling and cosmetology.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday 10 AM to 12 Noon at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment private.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020