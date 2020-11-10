1/1
Giovanna Avelluto
Giovanna Avelluto

Cherry Hill - AVELLUTO-

Giovanna (nee DeLeo), age 81 of Cherry Hill passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Giuseppe. Devoted mother of Dr. Giovanni Avelluto and Rose Marie Avelluto both of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Giovanna and Giuliano. Dear sister of Pepino Pedula of Calabria, Italy and Maria Audino of Perth, Australia and 2 pre-deceased sisters and pre-deceased brother Alfred DeLeo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Giovanna was born in Calabria, Italy and came to the U.S. 70 years ago settling in Camden, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. & Friday 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
NOV
13
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
