Haddonfield - Giovanna (nee Baldini), age 96 passed away June 9, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Emidio who passed away March 20, 2019 and is survived by the daughters she cherished, Luisa Damiani Martin of Phila. and JoAnn Damiani (Lawrence) Weigand of Cherry Hill. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca (Ben), Emily and Scott (Elyse), and great-grandchildren, Ry, Celia, Levi and Azalea. She leaves her sister-in-law, Anna LaTorre and many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her brother, Vincenzo and three sisters, Olga, Ida and Sylvia.
She emigrated from Italy to the United States at the age of 23 after she married Emidio. They were wed for 73 years and made a home rich with love and laughter, as her family was most important to her. They settled in Woodstown where Mrs. Damiani became a manager for Richmond's Ice Cream. She was a gifted painter who was awarded the Best of Show in the Senior Citizens Camden County Art Show; and an excellent and very accomplished cook, creating her own recipes, one of which was featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Her other passions included antiques, gardening, bird watching and the Phillies. Her personal favorite was Carlos Ruiz, who autographed a jersey for her 90th birthday.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing 9:30-10:30a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:00a.m. at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Kings Highway and Fourth Ave., Haddon Heights. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in Mrs. Damiani's memory may be made to: P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or
Published in Courier-Post on June 12, 2019