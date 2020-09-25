1/1
Giovanna Janie Pullella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giovanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giovanna Janie Pullella

Giovanna "Janie" Pullella, On September 23, 2020 Giovanna "Janie" Pullella, age 62, passed away while holding the hands of her two daughters, after a 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Beloved daughter of the late Francesco & Giovanna (Verdiglione) Pullella, originally of Sorianello, Italy. Cherished mother of Jennifer (Will) Dwiggins of Advance, NC and Shannon (Jeff) Grimes of Wayne, PA. Dear sister of Saba Pullella, Tony (Isabel) Pullella, the late Rosa Pullella, Maria (Joseph) Gross, Frank Pullella, Peter (Lena) Pullella, and a large extended family in the United States and Italy. Devoted grandmother of four cherished grandchildren; William & Nicholas Dwiggins and Jeffrey & Anna Grimes.

Born in Camden, NJ , her adventurous spirit led her to travel to, teach in, and reside in many parts of the world.

A lifelong learner, she graduated from the University of Arkansas and was an educator for 20 years.

Janie took on every challenge life presented to her with boundless energy & optimism. She loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on September 29. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to pancan.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home. Please leave your remembrances of Giovanna on Blake-Doyle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake-Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved