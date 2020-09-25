Giovanna Janie Pullella
Giovanna "Janie" Pullella, On September 23, 2020 Giovanna "Janie" Pullella, age 62, passed away while holding the hands of her two daughters, after a 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beloved daughter of the late Francesco & Giovanna (Verdiglione) Pullella, originally of Sorianello, Italy. Cherished mother of Jennifer (Will) Dwiggins of Advance, NC and Shannon (Jeff) Grimes of Wayne, PA. Dear sister of Saba Pullella, Tony (Isabel) Pullella, the late Rosa Pullella, Maria (Joseph) Gross, Frank Pullella, Peter (Lena) Pullella, and a large extended family in the United States and Italy. Devoted grandmother of four cherished grandchildren; William & Nicholas Dwiggins and Jeffrey & Anna Grimes.
Born in Camden, NJ , her adventurous spirit led her to travel to, teach in, and reside in many parts of the world.
A lifelong learner, she graduated from the University of Arkansas and was an educator for 20 years.
Janie took on every challenge life presented to her with boundless energy & optimism. She loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on September 29. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to pancan.org
