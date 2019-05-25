Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Alesandrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe "Joe" Alesandrini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Giuseppe "Joe" Alesandrini Obituary
Giuseppe "Joe" Alesandrini

Marlton, NJ - On May 24, 2019, age 79 formerly of Camden, NJ. Joe was a retired Lieutenant of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Beloved husband of Judith Ann (nee Capone). Dear father of Joseph (Janet) Alesandrini and Stephen Alesandrini. Loving grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas and Michael. Dear brother of Teresa Butz, the late Mary Doganiero and the late Connie Roselli. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewing and funeral on Tuesday morning, May 28th from 9:00am to 11:00am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North King's Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 28th 11:00am in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (). Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now