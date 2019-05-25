|
Giuseppe "Joe" Alesandrini
Marlton, NJ - On May 24, 2019, age 79 formerly of Camden, NJ. Joe was a retired Lieutenant of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Beloved husband of Judith Ann (nee Capone). Dear father of Joseph (Janet) Alesandrini and Stephen Alesandrini. Loving grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas and Michael. Dear brother of Teresa Butz, the late Mary Doganiero and the late Connie Roselli. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewing and funeral on Tuesday morning, May 28th from 9:00am to 11:00am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North King's Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 28th 11:00am in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (). Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 25 to May 26, 2019