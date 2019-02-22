|
Giuseppe Lamberti
Berlin - On February 17, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosina "Rosa" Lamberti (nee di Cesare). Devoted father of Aldo Lamberti (Carmela), Tina Scotto (Tony), Biagio Lamberti (Lucia-Giovanna), Tullia Gattinelli (Luigi) and Luciano Lamberti (Tiffany). Dear brother of Antonio Illiano, Giovanna (Pupetta) Lamberti, the late Theresa Lubrano. Proud grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 19. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday evening February 25, 2019 5:00PM-8:00PM and Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 9:30AM-11:00AM at St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 178 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Entombment Berlin Cemetery Mausoleum Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. For additional information or to email condolences, please visit CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019