Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Cherry Hill, NJ
Gladys A. Hallahan


1926 - 2020
Gladys A. Hallahan Obituary
Gladys A. Hallahan

Woodlynne - Gladys A. Hallahan (nee Stauts) of Woodlynne passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 94.

Beloved wife of predeceased Edward J. Hallahan. Cherished daughter of predeceased William and Hester Stauts. Devoted mother of Patrick M. (Nancy) Hallahan. Dear sister of predeceased Charles Stauts, William Stauts, Mary Decesari and Hester. Loving grandmother Michele (Andrew) Williamson, Michael Hallahan (Tracy Kerney) and predeceased Mark Hallahan. Loving great grandmother of 8 and great great grandmother of 2.

Gladys was the head nurse in the maternity ward of Cooper Hospital for over 43 years. She lived in Audubon Towers for 20 years where she formed many lasting friendships. She really enjoyed the bus trips to Atlantic City. Gladys was fun loving and family oriented. She will be missed,

Graveside service will take place Thursday April 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home. Please leave your remembrance of Gladys on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
