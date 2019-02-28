|
Gladys A. Patton
Williamstown - Gladys Amelia Patton (nee Turner) age 107 years passed away on February 26, 2019. Wife of the late Ned Ben Patton, Sr. formerly of Morganton, NC. She resided in Williamstown for many years. Mrs. Patton was born in Gloucester City, NJ on September 27, 1911. She is the loving mother of 5 children, Ned Ben Patton, Jr., Fay Ahern, Ruth Little, Lois Hawk and the late Susan Patton. Grandmother of 12, Great Grandmother of 23. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her viewing will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Her funeral service will begin at 12:00pm with the Rev. Wesley Hawk Officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Atco United Methodist Church, 2128 Atco Ave. Atco, NJ 08004 would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019