Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys A. Patton


1911 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys A. Patton Obituary
Gladys A. Patton

Williamstown - Gladys Amelia Patton (nee Turner) age 107 years passed away on February 26, 2019. Wife of the late Ned Ben Patton, Sr. formerly of Morganton, NC. She resided in Williamstown for many years. Mrs. Patton was born in Gloucester City, NJ on September 27, 1911. She is the loving mother of 5 children, Ned Ben Patton, Jr., Fay Ahern, Ruth Little, Lois Hawk and the late Susan Patton. Grandmother of 12, Great Grandmother of 23. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her viewing will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Her funeral service will begin at 12:00pm with the Rev. Wesley Hawk Officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Atco United Methodist Church, 2128 Atco Ave. Atco, NJ 08004 would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now