Gladys Jurczykowski
Washington Twp. - (nee Lawrenz) On March 15, 2020. Age 79. Beloved wife of Leonard. Devoted mother of Cheryl Capriotti (Robert) and Amanda Kircher (Christopher). Loving Babci of Madalyn, Jacob, Anabella, Zoie and Benjamin.
Family and Friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 10:30-11:30 AM at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ 08012. Mass of Christian Burial 11:45 AM. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020