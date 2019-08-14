|
Gladys Seeds
Haddon Heights - Gladys Seeds (nee Fischer) died in her sleep on August 12th, 2019, at the age of 97. During her lifetime she volunteered her time at JFK hospital thru the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. During her husband's military career, the late LeRoy C. Seeds Sr., she volunteered over 4000 hours for the Red Cross. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 75 years. Gladys is survived by a son LeRoy C. Seeds, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Reading, PA and a nephew and nieces. Predeceased by her brother Herman H. Fischer Jr, and sister Harriett McDowell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 16, 2019 11:00am at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Funeral Service 12:00noon at the funeral home. Interment Brigadier Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 140 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared to www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019