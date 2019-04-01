Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Gladys Spector Obituary
Gladys Spector

Voorhees, NJ - Mar. 31, 2019, formerly a resident of Cherry Hill for 60 yrs. Wife of the late Benjamin Spector. Mother of Harvey (Sharon) Spector and Wayne Spector. Grandmother of Stephanie Kennelly and Josh Spector. Great grandmother of Brielle and Emma. Relatives and friends are invited Wed. beginning 10:30 am to PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Rd.

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
