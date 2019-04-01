|
|
Gladys Spector
Voorhees, NJ - Mar. 31, 2019, formerly a resident of Cherry Hill for 60 yrs. Wife of the late Benjamin Spector. Mother of Harvey (Sharon) Spector and Wayne Spector. Grandmother of Stephanie Kennelly and Josh Spector. Great grandmother of Brielle and Emma. Relatives and friends are invited Wed. beginning 10:30 am to PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019