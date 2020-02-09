Services
Gladys Russell
Gladys W. "Winnie" Russell (nee Krausch) age 95, passed away on January 27, 2020, at Lutheran Crossings in Moorestown, NJ. Born in Shanghai, China, Winnie lived there until she, like other American civilians living in Japanese-occupied areas, was forced to relocate to a Japanese internment camp. She was traded as a Civilian Internee in exchange for Japanese Prisoners of War. Her journey to the United States was a long one. The ship sailed around the Indian Subcontinent and Africa's Cape of Good Hope, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to travel up the coast of South America, arriving in New York City in 1943. She eventually settled in Pennsauken, New Jersey, where she was a devoted, loving wife for more than 50 years to the late James A. Russell and will be remembered with much love by her children: Charles (Jamie) Gurken, Deborah Giroux and Beverly (Samuel) Ward. She was also the beloved grandmother of Conor Ward, Susan (Francis) McHale, and Christopher Giroux, and great-grandmother of Addyson, Frankie, and Eagan McHale. She was also preceded in death by her prior husband, Sidney Gurken. Winnie will be remembered and admired as an extremely strong woman who faced many of life's struggles with her characteristic warmth and grace. She loved children and animals and spoiled them equally, whether they were hers or not. She will be dearly missed and is forever in our hearts.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. Interment will follow in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
