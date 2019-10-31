Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Glen Elison
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
Glen J. Elison


1968 - 2019
Glen J. Elison

Bellmawr - Glen J. Elison, on October 30, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 51. Beloved husband of 29 years of Theresa (nee Castro). Devoted son of the late Thomas and Betty (nee Batten) Elison. Loving brother of Steve Elison (Annette), Richard Elison and the late Diane Liguori. Loving son-in-law of Evelyn Castro (nee Corgliano) and the late Adrian Castro. Brother-in-law of John Castro and Dennis Liguori. Dear uncle of Chris (April), Amanda, Rich, Jr., Kevin (Jeanine) and Katie. Also survived by man's best friend Buddy. Glen was a volunteer firefighter for Bellmawr Station 32. He was a member of Rio Fishing Club and an avid poker player for World Tavern Poker. Glen was currently employed as a machinist at Septa. There will be a viewing from 6 to 9pm Sunday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Glen's memory to ALS Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 40777, Phila., PA 19107. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
