Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scotland Run Golf Club
Williamstown, NJ
1934 - 2019
Glenda Hearst-Morel Obituary
Glenda Hearst-Morel

Bolivia, NC - Glenda Hearst-Morel passed away on Tuesday, August 13 in her home with her beloved husband Steve Morel by her side. She was born June 15, 1934 to Glen Roberts and Betty Kuntz Roberts in Buckeye Arizona. As a young person she picked cotton, spinach, seasonable fruits alongside her mother and five siblings. Glenda loved a good challenge: she became the first woman to manage an assembly line for the guiding systems of the minuteman missile at North American Rockwell, put herself through college while taking care of four children, started Century 21 Hearst in Turnersville, NJ and worked hard to make it the top Century 21 in South Jersey for many consecutive years. When Glenda was not working she taught Sunday school, was a talented painter of landscapes and portraits, and cooked delicious meals for her family. Glenda's surviving family includes her children Gail Miller, Todd Crandall, Terry DeMidio, Janet Akers-Amos, Joseph Hearst and Frank Hearst and her siblings, Leota Frank and Bruce Roberts. Darrell Roberts, Leland Roberts preceded her in death. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for family and friends at Scotland Run Golf Club in Williamstown, NJ on September 18th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019
