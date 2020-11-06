Glenn Conklin
Moorestown - Conklin, Glenn On Nov. 1, 2020 age 90 of Moorestown, NJ. Glenn was retired from the the Pennsylvania Railroad after over 30 years of service. He graduated from Merchantville High Class of 1947. He played on the Basketball Team that won the State Championship that year. Glenn received his Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and served in the Army during the Korean conflict as a 1st Lieutenant.
Husband of the late Sally. Survived by his brother in law John R.Travis and his wife Genie and several Nieces and Nephews.
Services and interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hospice,Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church R., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com