Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Glenn DiPaolo
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
Glenn M. DiPaolo


1949 - 2019
Glenn M. DiPaolo Obituary
Glenn M. DiPaolo

Barrington - On September 11, 2019, of Barrington, NJ. Age 70 years. Beloved husband of 43 years to Debbie L. DiPaolo (nee Stone). Loving son of the late Sam and Evelyn DiPaolo. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Harry J. Stone, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jill Houck, Kim (Mark) Murphy and Mary (Paul) Bakey; many loving nieces and nephews, and cousins, George (Carol) Delker, Peggy Vilnonis and Daryl (Stan) Heyer. Glenn will also be greatly missed by his friends and faithful dog, Tucker.

Glenn attended Haddon Heights High School for three years and completed his secondary education at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, VA. He then graduated from Tiffin University in Ohio with a business degree. He also had a longtime career in insurance, primarily with General Accident Insurance Company. Glenn was a life member of Barrington Fire Co. #1 where he served as Vice President for many years. He was also a member of the Order of Sons of Italy Lodge #2311, Haddon Heights and a member of their bocce team. Glenn especially cherished his time spent in Barnegat Light with family, friends and neighbors.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenn's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 14, 2019
