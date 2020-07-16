Glenn R. Smith, Sr.
Gloucester Township - Glenn R. "GR" Smith, Sr., on July 15, 2020, of Gloucester Twp., formerly of North Carolina. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (nee Reinmuth). Beloved father of Gayle Thornton (James), Donna Smith, Glenn Smith, Jr. (Joyce), Brian Smith (Debra) and Deann Smith. Loving Poppy or Opa of 11 and great grandfather of 11 (and one on the way). Dear brother of Jonie Rozzell and preceded in death by 4 other siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Smith was a member of Ironworkers Local #399 and Glendora Little League. There will be a visitation from 1pm to 2:30pm Sunday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Smith's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
