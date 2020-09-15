1/1
Glenn William Clark
Glenn William Clark

Marlton - Glenn William Clark, of Marlton, NJ, previously of Beverly, NJ. Passed away on September 14, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Owens). Beloved father of Megan Clark (Murray McPherson) and Victoria Clark-Day (Matthew). Proud grandfather of Jack Olsen Day and Owen William Day. Caring brother of Bruce Clark (Kathy). When Glenn was young he worked as a life guard in LBI. He then worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer for over 30 years. He was a hard worker and usually had multiple jobs. He spent many years caring for Patricia. He loved nature and animals but most of all, his grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, September 18, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
