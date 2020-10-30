Glenwood Hoover
On Friday, October 30, 2020, Glenwood Hoover passed away at the age of 96. Glen was born on August 26, 1924 in Gloucester City, NJ. He worked as a public utility inspector for the State of New Jersey and was a professional musician. Glen was preceded by his wife Florence "Ginger", his son's Kevin and Keith, his parents George & Ida and three brothers. He is survived by three children, Dianna, Glenn "Scott", and Karl (Susan) along with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was the oldest member of the Philadelphia Musician's Union. As a trumpet player, Glen played in the Army-Air Corp Band during WWII. He continued his career as a musician by playing for several big bands as well as local talent such as Bobby Rydell.
There will be a memorial service held at the Lakeview Memorial Park 1300 Route 130 North Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 at 11:30AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. www.crerancelebration.com
