Glenwood Hoover
Glenwood Hoover

On Friday, October 30, 2020, Glenwood Hoover passed away at the age of 96. Glen was born on August 26, 1924 in Gloucester City, NJ. He worked as a public utility inspector for the State of New Jersey and was a professional musician. Glen was preceded by his wife Florence "Ginger", his son's Kevin and Keith, his parents George & Ida and three brothers. He is survived by three children, Dianna, Glenn "Scott", and Karl (Susan) along with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was the oldest member of the Philadelphia Musician's Union. As a trumpet player, Glen played in the Army-Air Corp Band during WWII. He continued his career as a musician by playing for several big bands as well as local talent such as Bobby Rydell.

There will be a memorial service held at the Lakeview Memorial Park 1300 Route 130 North Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 at 11:30AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
856-456-0599
